Dog The Bounty Hunter Reveals Late Wife Beth ‘Would Not Look At Me’

Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman is opening up about his late wife’s last moments.

Appearing on the Facebook Live show “Faith With Katie”, the TV star shared that his wife Beth Chapman knew he had given up hope about her chances of survival near the end.

“They brought her out of the coma and I said, ‘You’re gonna go see my mom. You’re gonna go see your daddy. And Bethy, you’re gonna see Barbara Katie [his daughter who died in 2006],'” he said.

“She would not look at me because all of a sudden she knew I had given up and I was her last hope,” Dog added.

He recalled that before that point, he had tried to remain as positive as possible.

“There was no planning. There was no, ‘You’re gonna die, Let’s plan it. So what do I get? Where did you put the watch?’ There was none of that,” he said.

Dog would tell his wife, “Beth, I do not want to hear about death. You’re not gonna die. You are not gonna die.”

He then reflected, “I wonder why they tell people when they’re dying, ‘Don’t worry. You’ll make it through Christmas.’ They know you’re not.”

Beth passed away in June 2019 after a long fight with cancer.