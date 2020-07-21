Kaia Gerber Nabs September Cover Of Vogue Japan

By Aynslee Darmon.

Kaia Gerber. Photo: CPImages
Kaia Gerber is Vogue Japan’s September cover star.

The model, 18, who is daughter to supermodel Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, wows in a first look at the new cover.

Kaia rocks YSL head-to-toe for the feature, sporting skintight leather pans and a lingerie top. Finishing off the look is a tousled ‘do and smokey makeup.

7月28日(火)発売の『VOGUE JAPAN』9月号！今月のカバーガールは、今もっともホットなモデルのひとりのカイア・ガーバーだ。NOW‘S THE TIMEをテーマに掲げ、現代のフェミニニティをあらゆる視点から考察した。黒にフォーカスしたファッションやジェンダーレスなメイクなど、モダンな女性像を引き出す最旬モードをお届け。付録には毎シーズン恒例の靴バッグ別冊がついてくる。この一冊を味方に、秋冬のトレンドを先取りして。さらに、誌面にBLACKPINKが初登場！彼女たちのパワフルな素顔に迫ったインタビューはお見逃しなく💖✨ Photo: @luigiandiango Styling: @annadellorusso Hair: @luigimurenu Makeup: @tompecheux using @yslbeauty Manicure: @beatrice_eni Casting: @pg_dmcasting for DM Casting at @exposureny Model: @kaiagerber wearing @ysl #voguejapan #septemberissue

The covers were photographed by fashion photography duo Luigi and Iango and was styled by Vogue Japan’s Anna Dello Russo. YSL Global Beauty Director Tom Pecheux was on her makeup and Luigi Murenu did the hair.

“Thank you to everyone who made my last job before quarantine the best I could ask for,” Kaia wrote about the honour on Instagram. “It’s hard not to miss working when I get to be surrounded by so many talented people. Luigi & Iango, I love you both so dearly ❤️ THANK YOU!”

@voguejapan @luigiandiango 🖤

Kaia’s issue of Vogue Japan will be available next month.

