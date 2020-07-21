Kaia Gerber Nabs September Cover Of Vogue Japan

Kaia Gerber is Vogue Japan’s September cover star.

The model, 18, who is daughter to supermodel Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, wows in a first look at the new cover.

Kaia rocks YSL head-to-toe for the feature, sporting skintight leather pans and a lingerie top. Finishing off the look is a tousled ‘do and smokey makeup.

RELATED: Kaia Gerber Opens Up About Her Mental Health Struggles: ‘It’s Okay Not To Be Okay’

The covers were photographed by fashion photography duo Luigi and Iango and was styled by Vogue Japan’s Anna Dello Russo. YSL Global Beauty Director Tom Pecheux was on her makeup and Luigi Murenu did the hair.

“Thank you to everyone who made my last job before quarantine the best I could ask for,” Kaia wrote about the honour on Instagram. “It’s hard not to miss working when I get to be surrounded by so many talented people. Luigi & Iango, I love you both so dearly ❤️ THANK YOU!”

RELATED: Kaia Gerber Kisses Gregg Sulkin In A Cara Delevingne-Directed Music Video

Kaia’s issue of Vogue Japan will be available next month.