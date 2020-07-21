Kylie Minogue Announces New Single ‘Say Something’ And Album ‘Disco’

Kylie Minogue is closing out 2020 in a big way with her milestone 15th studio album.

Minogue, 52, teased an upcoming single called “Say Something” from her impending album Disco. The new song is expected to drop sometime this week; meanwhile, the album is scheduled to release on Nov. 6.

Are you waiting for me to SAY SOMETHING??? My new album DISCO is released November 6th and will be available to pre-order from Thursday morning at 00:01 BST ✨ #KylieDisco pic.twitter.com/En7MBDg6HE — Kylie Minogue (@kylieminogue) July 21, 2020

“Are you waiting for me to ‘SAY SOMETHING’???” the Australian singer tweeted on Tuesday. “My new album Disco is released Nov. 6 and will be available to pre-order from Thursday morning…”

Disco follows 2018’s Australia and U.K. chart-topping album Golden. She has not released a single since 2019’s “New York City”.