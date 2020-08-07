Kylie Minogue Drops New Music Video For ‘Say Something’ After Announcing Album ‘Disco’

By Shakiel Mahjouri.

Kylie Minogue is closing out 2020 in a big way with her milestone 15th studio album.

Minogue, 52, just dropped the music video for her latest single “Say Something” from her impending album Disco, which is scheduled to be released on Nov. 6.

The singer’s latest song features the lyrics: “We’re a million miles apart in a thousand ways… Love is love it never ends, can we all be as one again?”

In the literally sparkling video, Minogue rides atop a giant stallion statue and floats through spacey psychedelic backgrounds.

“Are you waiting for me to ‘SAY SOMETHING’???” the Australian star previously tweeted. “My new album Disco is released Nov. 6 and will be available to pre-order from Thursday morning…”

Disco follows 2018’s Australia and U.K. chart-topping album Golden. She has not released a single since 2019’s “New York City”.

