Kylie Minogue Drops New Music Video For ‘Say Something’ After Announcing Album ‘Disco’

Kylie Minogue is closing out 2020 in a big way with her milestone 15th studio album.

Minogue, 52, just dropped the music video for her latest single “Say Something” from her impending album Disco, which is scheduled to be released on Nov. 6.

#Lovers, SAY SOMETHING is OUT NOW!!!!! This is such an exciting day for me, sharing new music with YOU! https://t.co/6EkEs7pzXm 💋

✨ #SaySomething #TellMeHowYoureFeeling pic.twitter.com/OhC2pFZ2ee

The singer’s latest song features the lyrics: “We’re a million miles apart in a thousand ways… Love is love it never ends, can we all be as one again?”

In the literally sparkling video, Minogue rides atop a giant stallion statue and floats through spacey psychedelic backgrounds.

Are you waiting for me to SAY SOMETHING??? My new album DISCO is released November 6th and will be available to pre-order from Thursday morning at 00:01 BST ✨ #KylieDisco pic.twitter.com/En7MBDg6HE — Kylie Minogue (@kylieminogue) July 21, 2020

“Are you waiting for me to ‘SAY SOMETHING’???” the Australian star previously tweeted. “My new album Disco is released Nov. 6 and will be available to pre-order from Thursday morning…”

Disco follows 2018’s Australia and U.K. chart-topping album Golden. She has not released a single since 2019’s “New York City”.