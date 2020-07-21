Gal Gadot Fights Off Coronavirus In Masked ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Behind-The-Scenes Snap

Gal Gadot is showing off her COVID-19 safety precautions in a new behind-the-scenes shot from “Wonder Woman 1984”.
Gadot is promoting coronavirus safety by sharing a photo of Wonder Woman in a mask. She tweeted the on-set photo on Tuesday with a simple caption, “#WearAMask.”
RELATED: Henry Cavill: It Is ‘Really Important’ To Release Snyder Cut
#wearamask pic.twitter.com/lDEBjuSWcC
— Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) July 21, 2020
Unless Wonder Woman has some sort of future sight power, the mouth-covering is part of her costume design. Production on “Wonder Woman 1984” wrapped in August 2019.
The sequel’s official trailer includes a desert scene, the most likely explanation for the mask; however, some fans cannot help but wonder if there is a deeper meaning.
RELATED: Zack Snyder Promises ‘No Compromise’ In His Director’s Cut
Hmm pic.twitter.com/XMTbvKHYe6
— Krishna Prasad (@Krishna11000301) July 21, 2020
Some fans think the mask may be part of some sort of post-apocalyptic scene similar to the Knightmare scene in “Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice”. In that film, Batman is captured by an evil version of Superman.
“Wonder Woman 1984” is the follow-up to 2017’s “Wonder Woman” and is scheduled to premiere Oct. 2.
Knightmare Diana Prince pic.twitter.com/gcnbKRwAbJ
— DC Brasil (@_DCBRASIL) July 21, 2020
Knightmare Diana pic.twitter.com/3jCZFi8R43
— Only Gob Forgives (@FilmGob) July 21, 2020
Even during the Apocalypse you still manage to look beautiful and be safe at the same time!!! A true Goddess!!
— southcaliguy87 #ReleaseTheSnyderCut #United (@DarkKnightsFan) July 21, 2020
Knightmare scene Wonder Woman?
— Valeria (@daniavaleria) July 21, 2020