Gal Gadot Fights Off Coronavirus In Masked ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Behind-The-Scenes Snap

Gal Gadot is showing off her COVID-19 safety precautions in a new behind-the-scenes shot from “Wonder Woman 1984”.

Gadot is promoting coronavirus safety by sharing a photo of Wonder Woman in a mask. She tweeted the on-set photo on Tuesday with a simple caption, “#WearAMask.”

Unless Wonder Woman has some sort of future sight power, the mouth-covering is part of her costume design. Production on “Wonder Woman 1984” wrapped in August 2019.

The sequel’s official trailer includes a desert scene, the most likely explanation for the mask; however, some fans cannot help but wonder if there is a deeper meaning.

Some fans think the mask may be part of some sort of post-apocalyptic scene similar to the Knightmare scene in “Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice”. In that film, Batman is captured by an evil version of Superman.

“Wonder Woman 1984” is the follow-up to 2017’s “Wonder Woman” and is scheduled to premiere Oct. 2.

Knightmare Diana Prince pic.twitter.com/gcnbKRwAbJ — DC Brasil (@_DCBRASIL) July 21, 2020

Knightmare Diana pic.twitter.com/3jCZFi8R43 — Only Gob Forgives (@FilmGob) July 21, 2020

Even during the Apocalypse you still manage to look beautiful and be safe at the same time!!! A true Goddess!! — southcaliguy87 #ReleaseTheSnyderCut #United (@DarkKnightsFan) July 21, 2020