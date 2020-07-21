Meet The Cast of Netflix’s ‘Julie And The Phantoms’

Get ready to stand on the Edge of Great with the new Netflix original series “Julie And The Phantoms”.

RELATED: Sabrina Carpenter Gets Her Dance On In New Look At Netflix’s ‘Work It’

Netflix released a new trailer introducing the main cast, including Madison Reyes as Julie.

The series stars Reyes as a disheartened musician whose life turns around when she meets three ghosts who form a band with her. Together, they reawaken the spirit of music in her.

The series also stars Charlie Gillespie, Jeremy Shada, and Owen Patrick Joyner as the three phantoms. The series will be executive produced by Kenny Ortega, who directed the “High School Musical” movies and the “Descendants” films.

RELATED: Netflix’s ‘Indian Matchmaking’ Puts A Whole New Spin On The Dating Show

“Julie And The Phantoms” is set for release on Sept. 10.