Taylor Swift Has A TikTok Lookalike

A TikTok user named Ashley looks just like Taylor Swift.

A nurse in Nashville, simply going by Ashley, is going viral on the short-form video sharing platform for her uncanny resemblance to the 10-time Grammy-winner. The viral video showed Ashley highlighting her resemblance to Swift with rotating outfits.

“I appreciate all the love,” Ashley told her audience. “The video was made as a joke. A lot of people took it a little too seriously… I didn’t realize it was gonna blow up, but that is okay. I’m not really that bothered by it, so just take it with a grain of salt. But I appreciate the love, and I love you guys so much.”

“True story,” she continued, “I did move to Nashville, my nickname’s been Taylor Swift since before I can even remember. The video was an idea from my old, old middle school and high school friends, so I thought it’d be funny to do it.”

Swift is not the only famous singer with a TikTok doppelgänger. Ariana Grande has a famous face-match on the platform named Paige Niemann.