Post Malone Hopes To ‘Make Something Beautiful’ Out Of ‘Dark Time In America’

Post Malone is drawing from conflicts in the U.S. and turning it into sweet, sweet music.

Malone, 25, is currently working on his fourth studio album amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’m working on an album now,” Malone told WSJ. Magazine. “There’s so much to say in these times that will give people hope and hopefully uplift people’s spirits. Because it’s a dark time in America. In the darkest of times, I’m just trying to make something beautiful out of it.”

“To be honest, I think everyone in America is going a little bit crazy sitting at home all day,” he added. “So I’ve gone a little bit crazy, and I wanted to take more steps outside of my comfort range and make music that I think — to me — is some of the best I’ve made.”

The “White Iverson” rapper also touched on how the pandemic has affected him personally.

“[I miss] the rush and the thrill of everyone calling out your name as you step onstage. But [I’m] able to be introspective and think about how [to] be a better person and help out more.

“I want to make an album that will uplift and show that people are not alone in their times of loneliness and worry and that at the end of the day we all just need to show love to everyone on the planet and figure things out,” he added. “I think we’re making some incredible stuff.”

Malone released his third studio album, Hollywood’s Bleeding, last year and is currently working on a rosé bottle called Maison No. 9.