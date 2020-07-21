Paris Jackson Puts The Focus On Her Brothers In Latest Episode Of ‘Unfiltered’

Paris and her brother Prince collaborate on a music video for the first time, and when older brother Omer joins them on set, long simmering differences come to light.

Paris Jackson has just unveiled a new episode of her Facebook Watch series “Unfiltered: Paris Jackson and Gabriel Glenn”.

In the latest, the musical/romantic duo — known collectively as The Soundflowers — are seen shooting a music video, collaborating with her older brother Prince, who’s serving as producer.

“It’s very interesting working with family,” says Prince. “It’s definitely been a lifelong dream to work together, it’s almost kind of what we were raised for.”

During the episode, Paris reflects on her relationship with her Prince and other brother Blanket, as well as longtime family friend Omer Bhatti, whom the siblings consider to be a member of the family.

“I consider myself an older brother because when Prince was born, my mom was hired to be Prince’s nanny,” explains Bhatti. “Paris, she was a baby, I would say almost partly raised her. She’s my little sister in every way.”

Bhatti adds that he’d always seen their father, late pop icon Michael Jackson, to be “a mentor and a father figure,” teaching him dance moves and offering advice. In fact, he reveals, the King of Pop used to describe Bhatti as as “a mini version of him.”

“I always wanted younger siblings and I got that from Prince, Paris and [Blanket],” he says.

As Paris explains, she maintains a tight relationship with all her brothers.

“We’ve really never had issues, never fought, never had arguments,” she says of Bhatti, but admits that’s not necessarily the case when it comes to Prince, “who’s 14 months older than me, of course we get into tiffs and fights, it’s normal for siblings who are so close in age.”

Speaking of Blanket, she adds: “My little brother is just so insanely smart when it comes to film as well, he wants to be a director.”

With filming of the video complete, Paris says of Prince, “Maybe there was a little bit of extra effort in there, ’cause he’s my big brother and I see him all the time doing little things for me that he wouldn’t do for other people. I think he kicked a**.”

New episodes of “Unfiltered: Paris Jackson and Gabriel Glenn” debut each Tuesday.