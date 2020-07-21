‘Saturday Night Live’ Writer Sam Jay Makes Netflix Debut With ‘3 In The Morning’ Stand Up Special

Sam Jay is gearing up to make her Netflix debut.

The longtime writer at Global’s “Saturday Night Live” premiered the first look at her upcoming stand up special, “3 In The Morning”, and she’s bringing the laughs.

Jay filmed the special at The Masquerade in Atlanta, Georgia, and tackles topics ranging between her sexuality, travelling with her girlfriend and why it’s always necessary to lock the door while showering.

“Oh s**t! The trailer is here and I’m excited,” Jay wrote to Instagram after the teaser dropped. “I can’t wait for y’all to see this s**t.”

The hilarious hour-long special premieres August 4 on Netflix.