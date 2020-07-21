Zelda Williams Honours Late Father Robin Williams On His 69th Birthday

Zelda Williams is honouring her dad, Robin Williams, on what would have been his 69th birthday.

To celebrate her late dad, the actress, 30, revealed she will be donating $69.69 to homeless shelters across Los Angeles.

Zelda shared the idea on Twitter, writing, “Today would’ve been Dad’s 69th birthday, so to honour him (& that glorious number), I will be donating $69.69 to as many local homeless shelters as I can.”

She added, “Join me if you like, but regardless, know I am wishing you all at least one hearty, immature belly laugh on Dad today.”

Zelda later posted all the LA area shelters she made donations to.

Robin was a huge activist for the homeless before he died in 2014. According to The New York Times, Robin would insist on his rider that “the company hiring him also had to hire a certain number of homeless people and put them to work” and he “raised millions for the homeless.”