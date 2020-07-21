Madonna Was Fined $1M By Russia For Supporting LGBTQ Rights At St. Petersburg Concert

Back in 2012, Madonna performed in the Russian city of St. Petersburg, where she made an impassioned speech supporting the LGBTQ community in a nation where homosexuality has been criminalized.

“I made this speech at a concert in St. Petersburg 8 years ago,” she wrote in a Twitter post on Tuesday, along with a video of her speech.

“I was fined 1 million dollars by the government for supporting the Gay community,” she continued, adding, “I never paid.”

“We want to fight for the right to be free, to be who were are,” she told the crowd as they enthusiastically chanted her name and held up rainbow signs.

“It’s a very strange time in the world,” she continued, adding that as she’s been travelling the world she’s noticed that “people are becoming more and more afraid of people who are different. People are becoming more and more intolerant… it’s a very scary time.”

“I’m here to say that the gay community, and gay people, here and all around the world, have the same rights… the same rights to be treated with dignity, with respect, with tolerance, with compassion, with love,” she concluded.

Her unpaid fine wasn’t the only fallout from her St. Petersburg performance. As The Guardian reported in 2012, a group of conservative Russian organizations sued Madonna for more than $10 million, claiming that her “homosexual propaganda” would negatively impact Russia’s birthrate and adversely affect the nation’s military, in addition to claiming that her pro-gay agenda would cause Russia’s divorce rate to skyrocket.

The judge ultimately dismissed the case.