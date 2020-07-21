Tom Cruise Pleas With Norway’s Culture Minister To Let ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ Production Resume Amid Pandemic

Tom Cruise wants production on “Mission: Impossible 7” to resume ASAP.

In a new video shared by Norway’s culture minister Abid Raja via Twitter on Tuesday, the actor begs for production on the seventh “MI” film to kick back up again amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“It’s a gorgeous country. I can’t wait to get back there,” said the actor in the clip. “I’m very excited, as is the whole crew, about coming back.”

RELATED: Rob Lowe Explains Why He And Tom Cruise Spent The Night In A Stranger’s Basement While Filming ‘The Outsiders’

The “MI” gang previously filmed in Norway for “Fallout” but they are hoping to shift to North-Western Norway which known for its spectacular fjords, mountains, waterfalls and rugged coastline.

“The coronavirus means that at the moment it is not possible to come to Norway in the same way as before,” Raja said. “We will have to discuss this in the government and make regulations for it before we give permission to film in Norway. We will abide by the rules and coronavirus restrictions.”

He added, “I will take my conversation with Cruise to the government.”