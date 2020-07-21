‘Wendy Williams Show’ Sets Date For For Return To Studio

“The Wendy Williams Show” will be returning, and when new episodes begin to air they’ll be coming to viewers from her Manhattan studio, not her living room.

On Tuesday, Wendy Williams took to Instagram to announced that the show has set Sept. 21 as the date when she’ll return to taping in-studio episodes.

“I can’t wait to get back to all of you and to my amazing staff and crew!!!” she wrote.

“I’m sooo excited to bring you silly, funny, glamour and hopefully brighten your day during these crazy times that we’re all living in…even if for just an hour,” Williams continued, teasing some changes. “I miss you and can’t wait to get back in my purple chair and show you what we did to the set.”

“The Wendy Williams Show” was one of many talk shows to halt in-studio production in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She had been recording shows from home until placing the show on hiatus in mid-May.

Details on what this new coronavirus version of the show will loo like remain to be seen, but “insiders” have told Variety there will be no studio audience, and much of the staff will continue to work remotely.

In June, Williams told fans of plans to return to her studio, but was awaiting guidelines from the state advising when/how that could happen.