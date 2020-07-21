Christie Brinkley Gives Daughter Alexa A Radical Quarantine Haircut

Along with sourdough starter and “Tiger King”, another thing that’s become popularized in quarantine during the COVID-19 pandemic has been at-home haircuts.

This has also held true for celebrities, with Christie Brinkley proving it by sharing some before-and-after photos of the haircut she gave daughter Alexa Ray Joel, whom the supermodel shares with ex-husband Billy Joel.

In the first pic, Alex, 34, is facing the mirror, her long hair hanging well below the small of her back.

RELATED: Christie Brinkley Reveals Her ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Injury Isn’t Healing ‘Fast Enough’

In subsequent photos, her hair is a good 12-plus inches shorter, now extending to her mid-back, with the singer modelling her new ‘do in several more shots.

“Hair Today Gone Tomorrow! (Swipe 👈🏼) Alexa Ray asked me to cut her hair because she wanted a change…she wanted Sass with Class 🌹 and I think we did it ! Et Voilà! My beautiful baby!🐆💋,” wrote Brinkley in the caption.

Brinkley’s prowess with scissors did not go unnoticed by her followers, earning accolades from celebs including fellow supermodel Beverly Johnson and “CBS Evening News” anchor Norah O’Donnell.