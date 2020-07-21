Jamie Lynn Spears Defends Her ‘Unstoppable’ Sister In Midst Of #FreeBritney Movement

Britney Spears’ little sister has got her back.

Following Kanye West’s bizarre press conference on Sunday, Halsey asked people on social media to be kind and compassionate toward the rapper, who has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

Halsey’s remarks led one commenter to question Jamie Lynn Spears about her sister, Britney Spears, asking why she’s not speaking up about “your sister’s OBVIOUS mental illness.”

Spears fired back. “You have no right to assume anything about my sister, and I have NO right to speak about HER health and personal matters,” she replied.

“She is a strong, bada**, unstoppable woman, and that’s the only thing that is OBVIOUS,” she wrote.

Spears had previously weighed in on Halsey’s messages, writing, “If you deal with mental illness or care for someone dealing with mental illness, then you know how important it is to respect the situation with privacy for the person, and the family trying to protect their loved ones, no matter how it may appear to the public, and as the public we must learn to do the same.”

