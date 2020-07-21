Ali Fedotowsky-Manno Opens Up About Miscarriage: ‘Sad For What Could’ve Been’

Ali Fedotowsky-Manno is opening up about some personal heartbreak.

In a lengthy Instagram post, the former “Bachelorette” star revealed that she had recently suffered a miscarriage.

“I’m 1 in 4,” she wrote, admitting she was “just gonna speak from the heart.”

Revealing she was at her OB-GYN’s office for a followup after the miscarriage, she added, “I’m not sharing this bc I feel sorry for myself or I want others to tell me they feel sorry for me. I don’t feel sorry for myself. I feel sad for what could’ve been. Sad for the baby that was growing inside me. Sad because it’s sad.”

The reason she decided to go public, she explained, was “because I think it’s important,” adding, “I’m so uplifted and encouraged by the way I’m seeing social media change. Change from being a place where everyone shares the highlights of their life and now being a place where people share the good & the bad – the smiles & the tears.”

After sharing details of what happened, she reached out to other women who have had similar experiences.

“I’m writing this post to let others know who have experienced pregnancy loss know that I see you & feel you,” she concluded. “We all go through different emotions & process the loss differently. I know that my loss is not the same as someone who’s had a stillbirth or lost a baby at 20 weeks. Or someone who has been trying to conceive for years. But what I found so shocking about my experience is that it affected me so much harder than I could have imagined. So know that if you’re going or have gone through this, your feelings are valid – whatever they may be.”

In September 2015, Fedotowsky and Kevin Manno announced their engagement, welcoming daughter Molly the following July.

The couple wed in March 2017, with their second child, son Riley, arriving in May 2018.