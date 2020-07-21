Jennifer Garner Tears Up Reflecting On Her Kids’ Pandemic Experience In Emotional Video

Jennifer Garner is counting her blessings during the COVID-19 pandemic, but worries about the long-term affect the whole thing may have on her children, Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, 8, whom she shares with ex-husband Ben Affleck.

On Tuesday, the “Peppermint” star took to Instagram Live to chat with yoga/meditation instructor Dr. Chelsea Jackson Roberts.

“Well, I mean I feel so lucky. I’ve been in the luckiest possible circumstance,” Garner, 48, told Roberts. “I have a roof, I have food, I have health and so does my family. I have no complaints.”

Yet she admitted to feeling unease when it comes to her children.

“I think right now, what I am experiencing, and a lot of what I am hearing from my girlfriends, and this is trivial in the overall sense of what the world is going through… I’m really thinking about my kids,” she explained. “And what their experience is going to be.”

Admitting that her kids are “lucky” to be in schools with “excellent teachers who can teach over Zoom,” she realizes that not everyone is lucky enough to be have access to broadband internet. “That is a one in a million possibility in this world. And yet, it’s also a depressing one,” she said.

“What is this year full of transitions going to look like for kids, for my family, how can I keep joy in learning for them? Or help them just continue to find their resilience? I think that’s where I am today,” she added.

“I think it’s easy to focus on how lucky you are, and that is true. And I do and I am,” she continued, her eyes welling with tears. “But you have to also let the other stuff be there at the same time, it has to coexist.”

She added, “It is heavy, it’s heavy for everyone. How do kids in this world… just live in all this heaviness?”