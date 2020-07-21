Body Of Alonzo Brooks Exhumed As The Netflix ‘Unsolved Mysteries’ Revival Results In More Tips About 2004 Death

Netflix’s recent revival of “Unsolved Mysteries” only dropped a few of weeks ago, yet it’s already led to tips that may help police solve the mysterious death of Alonzo Brooks.

Brooks body was discovered in a creek about a month after he was reported missing in LaCygne, Kansas, after he attended a party in 2004.

While the cause of death was initially deemed to be inconclusive, those close to him were adamant that his death was neither accidental nor a suicide.

The case was one of many profiled in the new iteration of the series, which originally ran from 1987 until 2010.

There are so many unanswered questions in the disappearance and death of Alonzo Brooks. You might be the key to solving this mystery. Help the FBI close the case and a $100K reward could be yours. "No Ride Home" is now streaming on Netflix. #unsolvedmysteries #fbi pic.twitter.com/tWJZVo5ZdX — Unsolved Mysteries (@Unsolved) July 4, 2020

According to a report from KSNT News, the episode involving Brooks’ mysterious death resulted in enough credible tips that his body has been exhumed from his grave in Topeka, Kansas.

Last month, U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister and FBI Special Agent in Charge Timothy Langan announced a $100,000 reward would be offered for information about what authorities now believe to be a hate crime.

“We are investigating whether Alonzo was murdered,” McAllister said. “His death certainly was suspicious, and someone, likely multiple people, know(s) what happened that night in April 2004. It is past time for the truth to come out. The code of silence must be broken. Alonzo’s family deserves to know the truth, and it is time for justice to be served.”

According to reports, Brooks was last seen attending a party, where he was one of three Black people. During the party, Brooks was reportedly challenged to a fight involving a girl.