The Rolling Stones Share Previously Unreleased Track ‘Scarlet’ Featuring Jimmy Page

By Becca Longmire.

The Rolling Stones just dropped a previously unreleased track, “Scarlet”.

The song was recorded back in October 1974 and features Led Zeppelin’s Jimmy Page and the late bass player Rick Grech.

Mick Jagger sings: “Scarlet, why you wearing my heart, on your sleeve/ Where it ain’t supposed to be/ Scarlet, why you tearing my heart, all to pieces, it ain’t the way it’s supposed to be/ Scarlet, why are you keeping my heart, to yourself, it ain’t the way it’s supposed to be.”

Jagger says of the song in a statement, “I remember first jamming this with Jimmy and Keith in Ronnie’s basement studio. It was a great session.”

Keith Richards adds of how the song came about, “We walked in at the end of a Zeppelin session. They were just leaving, and we were booked in next and I believe that Jimmy decided to stay.

“We weren’t actually cutting it as a track,” Richards continues, adding: “It was basically for a demo, a demonstration, you know, just to get the feel of it, but it came out well, with a line up like that, you know, we better use it.”

The Rolling Stones are set to re-release an updated version of their 1973 album Goats Head Soup on September 4.

The new release will include three previously unheard tracks.

