Orlando Bloom Is In Tears As He Reveals His Beloved Dog Mighty Has Died

Orlando Bloom revealed his beloved dog Mighty has died after going missing a week ago.

The actor wiped away the tears in numerous clips and photos shared on Instagram, with him also revealing his new Mighty tattoo on his chest.

Bloom’s post began, “Mighty’s on the other side now. After 7 days of searching from sunrise to sunset and into the wee hours, today, the 7th day ~the number of completion~ we found his collar.”

The star said he’d “wept more this week” than he “thought possible.”

His post included, “I left no stone unturned, crawled thru all the man holes, under the roads, searched every back yard and creek bed. Had two separate sniffer dogs do their best as well. I feel so grateful to have learned from my little Mighty man that love is eternal and the true meaning of devotion.”

Bloom, who also thanked the community for helping with his search, added, “It was a soul connection for sure. I’m sorry. I love you. Thank you. RIP my MIGHTY HEART my little fellow A ♠️’s.”

Bloom’s fiancée Katy Perry also posted:

Bloom had been sharing updates on social media regularly, with him and Perry being spotted putting up flyers around their neighbourhood, reportedly offering a $5,000 reward for Mighty’s return.