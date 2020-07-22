Prince Philip, 99, Steps Out Of Retirement To Attend Rare Royal Engagement At Windsor Castle

Prince Philip, who retired three years ago, attended a rare royal engagement Tuesday.

The Duke of Edinburgh, 99, was all smiles as he handed over his position as Colonel-in-Chief of the Rifles Regiment to his daughter-in-law, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall.

The pair were in separate parts of the U.K., with Camilla, who was appointed Royal Colonel of 4th Battalion The Rifles in 2007, being at Highgrove House in Gloucestershire, while Philip appeared in the quadrangle of Windsor Castle.

The Duke was greeted by representatives from The Rifles, who thanked him for his work over the past 67 years.

Prince Philip has appeared in the quadrangle of Windsor Castle for a rare public engagement. The Duke of Edinburgh, 99, handed over his Colonel in Chief of @RiflesRegiment role to his daughter-in-law the Duchess of Cornwall in a short ceremony.

Philip’s appearance comes after he retired from being a full-time working royal in August 2017 after completing an impressive 22,219 solo engagements since 1952.

Since then, he’s made regular appearances at such public events as Princess Beatrice’s secret wedding last week and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding in May 2018.

Philip served as a Royal Navy officer during the Second World War and is known to be one of the hardest-working royals.