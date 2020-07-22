Evolution Is Getting Kicked Up A Notch In Netflix’s New Thriller ‘Biohackers’

Your next sci-fi binge is almost here.

On Wednesday, Netflix debuted the trailer for the new German series “Biohackers”.

The thriller follows medical student Mia, who gets caught up in the dark world of genetic engineering and synthetic biology.

But at the same time, Mia is “hiding a secret so big it could change the fate of humanity.”

The series comes from “Girl Boss” director Christian Ditter, and stars Luna Wedler and Jessica Schwarz.

“Biohackers” premieres August 20.