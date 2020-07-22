Greta Thunberg Has The Best Reaction As She’s Asked About That Photo Of Her Glaring At Donald Trump

Greta Thunberg had the best reaction to that Donald Trump photo during an appearance on Tuesday’s “Late Show”.

Stephen Colbert asked the 17-year-old climate change activist about a snap of herself glaring at Trump during the U.N. Climate Summit last September.

As the host held up the photo, he said: “I agree with your stare. I’m just curious what was going through your mind?”

Thunberg responded, “To be honest, I don’t think you need an explanation.”

The teenager was also asked about how she felt about some of the negative reaction she’d received from world leaders regarding her approach to the climate change movement.

“There are some things that have surprised me,” she shared.

“First of all, how far some people are willing to go to just keep the focus away from the climate crisis — everything from organized hate campaigns to threats, just because they feel threatened by a couple of young kids taking to the streets.

“In one way it’s hilarious, as it shows they have nowhere left to go,” Thunberg continued. “It also shows that we are actually having an impact because there must be a reason why they’re trying to silence us.”

