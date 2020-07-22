Paris Hilton Shares ‘Personal And Traumatic Experiences’ In New Film ‘This Is Paris’

Paris Hilton is getting emotional ahead of the premiere of “This is Paris”.

Hilton, 39, caught up with guest host Nikki Glaser on Tuesday evening’s episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” The reality star-turned-business mogul teased the new YouTube documentary, which offers an intimate look into her life and business.

“I’m excited, but I’m also very nervous given the topics discussed in this film,” Hilton told Glaser. “It’s things that I have never talked about before, really personal and traumatic experiences. So to talk about that publicly is obviously very hard.

“I learned so much about myself that I had no idea of… why I am the way I am. And now I understand myself so much more.”

You can catch “This is Paris” on Hilton’s YouTube channel as of Sept. 14.