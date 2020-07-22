Victoria Fuller Dishes On Dating Fellow ‘Bachelor’ Alum Chris Soules: ‘The Last Few Months Have Been Really Special’

Victoria Fuller is loving life with Chris Soules.

Fuller, 26, dished to People about her relationship with Soules, 38. The two were introduced by Kelsey Weier, who competed with Fuller on the Peter Weber season of “The Bachelor”.

“We’re really happy… The last few months have been really special for us. We’re enjoying each other!” Fuller said. “[Weier] was like, ‘I think he’s single and he’s very attractive, you should talk to him.'”

“He ended up texting me [in March], and we connected,” the reality star continued. “Some people said he slid into my DMs, but he literally owns an iPhone 2 and can barely send out a text! But if he had, I would have responded.”

Soules starred in season 19 of “The Bachelor” after a stint on season 10 of “The Bachelorette”. Fuller appreciates the shared experience but is relieved that Soules is getting to know her as a person and not as a TV star.

“It’s nice to be able to share that commonality,” Fuller expressed. “But Chris got to know me for me, not for what he saw on the show. And I’m grateful the way things ended on the show — it worked out!”

“I think we were both really nervous,” she said of their first meeting. “It felt really natural. And immediately, I was like, ‘I really like him!’ I felt a genuine connection. And Iowa is so quiet — we were able to just focus on each other and enjoy each other’s company.”