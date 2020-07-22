Trevor Noah Explains The Snafu Of Reopening Schools During COVID

We all want to reopen schools, but coronavirus is like "Baby Shark." It can't hurt kids, but it will destroy adults' lives.

Getting kids back to school this fall could pose some serious problems.

On Tuesday’s “The Daily Show”, host Trevor Noah tackled the argument over whether schools in the U.S. should reopen in September, a position supported by Donald Trump.

Noah brought up a recent study from South Korea showing that teenagers transmit the coronavirus much like adults do.

“I don’t think any of this should be surprising to anyone,” he said. “I’m not a scientist, but of course teenagers can spread coronavirus everywhere. Just look at how well they spread rumours.

“Clearly if kids go back to school, there’s a good chance the virus is going to spread even more, which means Americans have two choices: immediately devote massive resources to helping schools implement safety regimes so that kids can be protected, tested, and monitored—or, two, don’t do that.”

The host also brought up a controversial interview with Missouri Governor Mike Parsons, who said, “These kids have got to get back to school. They’re at the lowest risk possible. And if they do get COVID-19, which they will—and they will when they go to school—they’re not going to the hospitals. They’re not going to have to sit in doctor’s offices. They’re going to go home and they’re going to get over it.”

“Okay, here’s the thing: Governor Parsons is not wrong,” Noah responded. “Kids are the least susceptible to COVID-19, and if they do get sick, they usually don’t need to go to the hospital; they can stay home. But what he seems to be forgetting is that unless all these kids live in Neverland, they go home to adults, which is not good. Because coronavirus is like ‘Baby Shark’: it can’t hurt kids, but it will destroy adults’ lives.”

He added, “Basically, if you don’t get corona under control, the schools can turn into an Amazon fulfilment centre for coronavirus. It starts in a centralized location, and within a couple of days, it’s personally delivered to everyone’s house—or maybe one day with Prime.”