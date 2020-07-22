Alex Trebek Says Wife Jean ‘Kept Me Alive’ Amid Cancer Battle, Opens Up About Their 30-Year Marriage

Alex Trebek opens up about his deep love for wife Jean in a new interview with People.

Trebek, 80, who reveals how Jean, 56, has been his rock through his stage 4 pancreatic cancer diagnosis in his new memoir, The Answer Is… Reflections On My Life, tells the magazine: “She’s kept me alive. If it weren’t for Jean, I’d have put myself out of this a long time ago.”

The couple, who just celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary, met through a friend back in 1988 when Trebek was 47 and had been hosting “Jeopardy!” for just four years.

The host had just got divorced from his first wife, businesswoman Elaine Callei, when he met Jean, then 23, who was doing part-time bookkeeping for one of Trebek’s friends.

Trebek writes in his book, “With Jean it just happened. Sometimes you look at something, you look at someone, and you know. I mean, you’ve heard stories of people who meet and decide within half an hour; I knew this was going to be the person I’d end up with.”

“With Jeanie that’s how it was. I wasn’t looking for love. But I recognized at a gut level that here was someone who was going to complete me as a human being.”

Trebek also talks about his childhood, early work, and his family in the tell-all release.