One Direction Are Back On Instagram

Good news, Directioners – the boys are back on social media.

The day before the 10-year anniversary of the group’s formation, the official Instagram account for One Direction posted a teaser image of the words “10 YEARS OF ONE DIRECTION”.

The group previously announced in a press release that some plans for the anniversary include “a brand-new 1D anniversary website, a 10-year celebration video specially made for their fans, and interactive playlists and activations across digital platforms.”

The new website will launch on July 23 and is described as an “immersive and exciting, interactive fan experience.”

It’s been over four years since the world last heard from the boy-band sensation One Direction. They announced a hiatus in 2016 after which members Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, and Niall Horan separated to work on their solo careers. They have kept busy, with Styles releasing a new music video for “Watermelon Sugar” in May of this year, and Horan doing the same with his “Black And White” music video in April. There was a near-reunion this year when Horan and Payne performed separately at the “One World: Together At Home” online concert fundraiser for Coronavirus relief.

It is unlikely that member Zayn Malik will be joining them in the celebration. The Sun reports that in an Instagram Live with DJ Alesso, Payne teasingly invited the musician to “fill in for Zayn”.