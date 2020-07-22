Adrienne Bailon Says She Is ‘Praying’ For Tamar Braxton

Adrienne Bailon’s thoughts are with her former co-host.

In a YouTube Live broadcast on Tuesday, “The Real” host opened up about former co-host Tamar Braxton’s apparent suicide attempt.

RELATED: NeNe Leakes Has Spoken To Tamar Braxton To Try And ‘Pull Her Thru This Moment’ After She Was Found Unresponsive

Addressing the news about Braxton, who was found unconscious inside an L.A. hotel room last week, Bailon said, “I just think, for me, everything isn’t for Instagram, everything isn’t for social media. Even when we’re talking about my baby journey, yeah I’ll say it if we’re here on live and I feel comfortable saying that, but I also think it’s important to know real life is so much more important than social media.

“For me, I hold myself to a higher standard in real life than I do on social media. So I absolutely wanna encourage people to pray for her. In real life, that’s what I’m doing.

“So I think when it comes to posting things on social media, if you want to bring awareness to something you feel is not being seen, 100 per cent,” Bailon added. “But at the same time, that’s a really delicate situation and I absolutely think we all should be praying for her, but not praying for her on social media posts. Pray for her in real life. That, to me, is important. Reaching out to somebody in real life is important.”

She also said that people should be genuine in their prayers for others.

“You shouldn’t be praying for someone just based off me posting that I’m praying for somebody,” she said. “I want you to genuinely want happiness and peace for people’s lives. If you’re a genuinely good person, you want that for everybody. It doesn’t matter what your relationship has been, what it’s gone through. You want peace and happiness in people’s lives no matter what.”