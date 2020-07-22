Adrienne Bailon Says She Is ‘Praying’ For Tamar Braxton

Adrienne Bailon’s thoughts are with her former co-host.
In a YouTube Live broadcast on Tuesday, “The Real” host opened up about former co-host Tamar Braxton’s apparent suicide attempt.
Addressing the news about Braxton, who was found unconscious inside an L.A. hotel room last week, Bailon said, “I just think, for me, everything isn’t for Instagram, everything isn’t for social media. Even when we’re talking about my baby journey, yeah I’ll say it if we’re here on live and I feel comfortable saying that, but I also think it’s important to know real life is so much more important than social media.
“For me, I hold myself to a higher standard in real life than I do on social media. So I absolutely wanna encourage people to pray for her. In real life, that’s what I’m doing.
“So I think when it comes to posting things on social media, if you want to bring awareness to something you feel is not being seen, 100 per cent,” Bailon added. “But at the same time, that’s a really delicate situation and I absolutely think we all should be praying for her, but not praying for her on social media posts. Pray for her in real life. That, to me, is important. Reaching out to somebody in real life is important.”
She also said that people should be genuine in their prayers for others.
Bailon was also asked about the recent departures of co-hosts Tamera Mowry-Housley and Amanda Seales from “The Real”.
“I will miss Tamera as a co-worker, I will not miss her as a friend because that’s never gonna go away,” she said. “I’m more excited to spend quality time with her outside of a studio or outside a work environment and we’re actually going to put more effort into seeing each other, spending time together — obviously when social distancing is no longer a thing, when this pandemic is over — calling each other, FaceTiming each other.”
Speaking about Searles she added, “Of course I’m still friends with Amanda. Work stuff is work stuff … it is okay to separate, like we’re at work and then I have a relationship with her outside of work. She’s amazing, fun, intelligent, smart, and has amazing perspective on a lot of things and she’s just good people.”