Donald Glover’s Lando Calrissian To Reportedly Star In New Disney+ Series

Donald Glover will reportedly return to play Lando Calrissian in an upcoming “Star Wars” Disney+ series.

The exciting news was discussed on the latest episode of the Kessel Run Radio video podcast.

We can finally announce that Donald Glover will be reprising his role as Lando in a future #StarWars series! What do you guys think of this news?? pic.twitter.com/TyQGjM0kdn — Noah Outlaw (@OutlawNoah) July 22, 2020

Glover played the character in 2018’s “Solo: A Star Wars Story”, about the origins of Han Solo.

Not a lot is known about the rumoured project, but you can see more of the podcast discussion in the clip above.

This isn’t the first time a Lando spinoff has been discussed, with “Solo” scriptwriter Jonathan Kasdan previously telling Screen Rant, “First of all, I’m dying to see a Lando film. I would help in any way I was asked to. I think that’s a great movie.”

“I mean, I think you know one of the things though that’s interesting is, I want to see a Lando film very similarly to the way I think Larry [his father, Lawrence Kasdan] was excited about a Han film.”

ET Canada has contacted Disney+ for a comment.