Donald Glover’s Lando Calrissian To Reportedly Star In New Disney+ Series

By Becca Longmire.

Donald Glover will reportedly return to play Lando Calrissian in an upcoming “Star Wars” Disney+ series.

The exciting news was discussed on the latest episode of the Kessel Run Radio video podcast.

Glover played the character in 2018’s “Solo: A Star Wars Story”, about the origins of Han Solo.

Not a lot is known about the rumoured project, but you can see more of the podcast discussion in the clip above.

This isn’t the first time a Lando spinoff has been discussed, with “Solo” scriptwriter Jonathan Kasdan previously telling Screen Rant, “First of all, I’m dying to see a Lando film. I would help in any way I was asked to. I think that’s a great movie.”

“I mean, I think you know one of the things though that’s interesting is, I want to see a Lando film very similarly to the way I think Larry [his father, Lawrence Kasdan] was excited about a Han film.”

ET Canada has contacted Disney+ for a comment.

