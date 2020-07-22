Three Days Grace Drops Cover ‘Somebody That I Used To Know’

You’ve never heard Gotye’s big hit quite like this.

On Wednesday, the rock band Three Days Grace dropped their cover of “Somebody That I Used to Know”.

Along with the single, the band shared a music video featuring a black-and-white animation effect.

“The first time I heard ‘Somebody That I Used to Know’ I got goosebumps!” said band member Matt Walst. “This has only happened to me a few times in my life. I remember listening to it over and over and just being happy. Music releases a mood-enhancing chemical in the brain that can set good moods and peak enjoyment. Music is truly the best drug!”

The original Gotye song, featuring Kimbra, was released in 2011, climbing to the top of the charts in spring 2012, and staying at No. 1 for eight consecutive weeks.

Three Days Grace released their most recent album Outsider in 2018.