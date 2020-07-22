Get A Peek Behind The Scenes With ‘Marvel 616’ Docuseries

Disney is offering fans a real look behind the curtain at Marvel.

On Wednesday, Disney+ debuted a sneak peek at their latest original anthology docuseries “Marvel 616”, which will go behind-the-scenes for a look at the history of Marvel Comics.

The first clip offers a look at the episode “Higher, Further, Faster”, from actor/director Gillian Jacobs, who “shines a light on the trailblazing women of Marvel Comics and how they found ways to tell stories of representation and inclusion.”

In the next clip from “Lost and Found”, director Paul Scheer goes on an “eye-opening and hilarious journey to discover the ‘forgotten’ characters of Marvel Comics.”

“Marvel 616” premieres on Disney+ this fall.