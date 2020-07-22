Johnny Depp’s Lawyers Call Amber Heard’s Abuse Claims A ‘Set Of Lies’

Johnny Depp’s lawyer is going after Amber Heard’s abuse claims.

In new reports from Depp’s libel trial against UK’s The Sun for calling him a “wife-beater,” the actor’s lawyer Eleanor Laws slammed Heard and called her abuse claims a “set of lies.”

According to the Daily Mail, footage from the former couple’s Thanksgiving celebration in November 2015 was presented. Guests appeared to be having a good time.

After showing the video, Laws addressed Heard’s previous claims that Depp turned violent during the party. Laws says no violence could be seen in the clip.

“Our fights never happened in front of the family,” Heard replied. “They typically happened after everyone had gone to bed.”

“You are making up this up as you go along,” Laws hit back, before switching focus to a different night in December of 2015. Heard once claimed it was “one of the worst and most violent nights of our relationship.”

After reading a witness statement, which claimed Depp has ripped Heard’s hair out, Laws said, “That’s just a complete set of lies, isn’t it?”

The “Aquaman” actress replied simply, “No.”

“You didn’t have any bruises at all when you saw [nurse] Erin Boerum, did you?” Laws added, and Heard replied, “I had two black eyes, a broken nose, a broken rib… I had bruises all over my body. I had bruised ribs, bruises all over my body, bruises on my forearms from trying to defend the blows. I had two black eyes, I had a broken nose, I had a broken lip… the really bad ones (bruises) were in my hairline, on my scalp. There was chunks of hair missing, there was pus in those wounds in my hairline, dark red bruises… purple-red on my temples and on my chin. The inside of my upper lip was cut.”

“This is just nonsense, isn’t it? She (Ms. Boerum) didn’t see any bruising… you had just bitten your lip because there was fresh blood on it,” Laws explained. “Had you just done that for her benefit?”