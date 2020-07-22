Charlize Theron Talks ‘The Old Guard’ After 72 Million Watch Netflix Movie: ‘It’s Pretty Crazy’

Charlize Theron spoke about her latest film “The Old Guard” being a huge hit on Netflix in a new interview with Variety.

Around 72 million were thought to have watched Theron’s action flick, with the actress telling the publication: “It’s pretty nutty, right? It’s pretty crazy.”

Theron insisted she hadn’t thought or asked about how many might watch it while making the film.

“I’m not that brave,” she shared. “I don’t want to hear predictions. No, thank you.”

The star was also asked about whether or not a sequel had been mentioned.

“We’re still pushing this one out,” she said.

“Let’s have a little resting period, but just given the fact that all of us really want to do it, I’m sure when it’s the right time, we’ll start the conversation.”

“The Old Guard” tells the story of “a group of mercenaries, all centuries-old immortals with the ability to heal themselves, [who] discover someone is onto their secret, and they must fight to protect their freedom.”