Maren Morris Has The Best Reply To An Instagram Troll's Comment On Her Revealing Selfie

By Katie Colley.

Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
Maren Morris has no time for Instagram trolls.

On Tuesday, the country superstar clapped back at critics who had a problem with her revealing selfie.

The new mom, 30, shared a stunning photo showing off her wavy hairdo while sporting a low-cut top, captioning it, “🌊 w a v y 🌊 hair.”

🌊 w a v y 🌊 hair: @marwabashirhair

It didn’t take long for Instagram users to share their thoughts on the revealing selfie, with one commenter writing, “Wavy hair as the camera is only on your t–s . Yes it’s distasteful for sure.”

The critic added: “Come on if your caption reads wavy hair maybe keep the focus on the hair , or perhaps make the caption big boobs? Just saying like holy cow. Everything in this world doesn’t make sense anymore , clearly these littles don’t have much to look up to either.”

Leave it to the “Girl” singer to clap back with the best response, writing, “Girl BYE. Don’t let my boobs knock you on the way out. 😂👋.”

Morris’ husband, fellow country singer Ryan Hurd, also took to the comments with a playful message to his wife: “Great hair,” to which the singer replied, “I knew you’d notice.”

Morris and Hurd wed in 2018 and welcomed their son Hayes on March 23, 2020.

