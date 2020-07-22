Alex Trebek Overwhelmed By Support Messages On His 80th Birthday

The official “Jeopardy!” Twitter account announced in a tweet that host Alex Trebek received an overwhelming volume of birthday messages for his 80th birthday.

Alex thanks all of you from the bottom of his heart for all of the messages of support he's received. Due to the sheer volume, he will no longer be responding to letters or requests for autographs. Please know that he appreciates each and every sentiment conveyed! — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) July 22, 2020

The tweet made sure to explain that Trebek is thankful “from the bottom of his heart” and appreciates every message received.

However, the amount was so large that the famous game show host will no longer be able to respond to letters or requests for autographs.

Trebek has been open about the stage 4 pancreatic cancer diagnosis he received last year and his fight with the illness. In an interview with The New York Times, the host revealed that he plans to stop treatment if the current plan is ineffective.

Despite the news, Trebek “plans to keep making the show for as long as he can.”