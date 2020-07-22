The Weeknd Goes Anime In ‘Snowchild’ Music Video

The Weeknd enters the world of anime in the music video for “Snowchild”.

The Weeknd visited his demons in the new visuals. Anime has often served as a better-animated tool for storytelling than American cartoons.

The Canadian singer effectively used anime-style artwork to illustrate deep meaning in the “Snowchild” video.

snowchild official video in a couple hours. pic.twitter.com/2sbiMceHAy — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) July 22, 2020

He teased the song’s release on Tuesday morning. A 20-second snippet on Twitter has already generated more than a half-million views.

“Snowchild” serves as track number five from The Weeknd’s acclaimed fourth studio album, After Hours. The album topped charts in more than 20 countries including Canada, Mexico, U.K. and the U.S.