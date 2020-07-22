Priscilla Presley Pays Heartbreaking Tribute To Grandson Benjamin Keough After His Tragic Death: ‘The Shock Has Been Devastating’

Priscilla Presley is speaking out for the first time since her grandson Benjamin Keough’s tragic death.

Keough, son of Lisa Marie Presley and Danny Keough, passed away on July 12 at age 27. His death was ruled a suicide.

Presley, who was married to the late Elvis Presley from 1967 to 1973, wrote in a Facebook post Wednesday, “These are some of the darkest days of my family’s life. The shock of losing Ben has been devastating.”

“Trying to put all the pieces together of all the possible whys has penetrated my soul. Each day I wake up I pray it will get better,” she continued. “Then, I think of my daughter and the pain she is going through as she was a doting mother.”

Presley added of how Keough’s loved ones had been coping, “Ben’s father, Danny, who is completely lost, as Ben was his only son. Riley, so loving and so close to him; Harper and Finley, who absolutely adored Ben. Navarone, who struggles deeply with loss and death. Rest In Peace Ben, you were loved.”

Presley’s heartbreaking comments come after Keough’s girlfriend, Diana Pinto, also shared a tribute message.

“You made me the luckiest girl in the world,” her post included. “To have you, to hold you, to love you and to be loved by you are the only things that have ever mattered. You are my whole world and my whole life, you live with me now every day in my heart, in my soul and in my mind.”