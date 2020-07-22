Pandora Unveils List Of Most Liked Cover Songs

From Metallica’s “Whiskey In The Jar” to The Chicks’ version of “Landslide”, Pandora‘s list of the most-liked cover songs has it all.

The new list that the streaming service unveiled on Wednesday included the most “popular, most iconic, and – most importantly – most-thumbed cover songs” from the past decade.

First up is Whitney Houston’s spin on Dolly Parton’s “I Will Always Love You” and Amy Winehouse’s take on The Zutons’ “Valerie”.

Pandora also features “Tainted Love”, originally done by Gloria Jones and Soft Cell’s 1980’s version. Marilyn Manson, Social Distortion and Joaquin Phoenix’s take on Johnny Cash’s “Ring of Fire,” and Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah,” recorded by Rufus Wainwright and Jeff Buckley also made the list.

Jimi Hendrix’s “Little Wing” covered by Stevie Ray Vaughan and the cover by Eric Clapton and Steve Winwood together landed on Pandora’s playlist, along with The Chicks’ and Smashing Pumpkins’ cover of the Fleetwood Mac’s classic “Landslide”. Next up is “I Heard It Through the Grapevine,” which was originally done by Gladys Knight & the Pips, but covered by Zapp and most famously by Marvin Gaye.

Marilyn Manson landed on the list again, as well as Metallica, for their take on The Dubliners’ “Whiskey In The Jar”. Metallica’s covers of “Turn the Page” (Bob Seger) and “Stone Cold Crazy” (Queen) also made the top. Manson also received honourable mention for his covers of “Tainted Love” (Gloria Jones), “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)” (Eurythmics) and “Personal Jesus” (Depeche Mode).