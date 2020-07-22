Issa Rae Gets Fans Excited For The Restart Of The NBA Season In A New Commercial

Issa Rae is getting fans ready for the relaunch of the NBA season.

In a new commercial promoting the NBA season released on Wednesday, the actress reminds us of where basketball left off while hyping us up for the remainder of the season, coming next week.

“A lot has been going on… a lot,” Rae says while strutting a basketball court. “You know how they say you don’t miss something till it’s gone? We’ll I’ve definitely been missing this.”

RELATED: ‘Insecure’ Season 4 Finale: Issa Rae On Breaking Down The Show’s ‘Most Important’ Relationship

Using footage from games already played in 2020, Rae then appears in the midst of fans and even in the middle of the court with some players.

“Thankfully, the wait is over because it’s all back,” she says, adding that this will be a whole new game. “Well, with a slight twist. It’s the game you love like you’ve never seen it before.”

The season was unfortunately cut short earlier this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but will pick back up on July 30. The league has moved to a “bubble” at the Walt Disney Resort in Orlando, Florida where 22 teams will finish off the season.

You can catch Rae’s commercial up top.