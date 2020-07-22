Catherine Zeta-Jones Talks About Her ‘Wonderful’ Quarantine With Kids

Catherine Zeta-Jones is having a pretty good time in quarantine.

The actress appeared on the “Today” show with Hoda Kotb and Maria Shriver on Wednesday and talked about what a joy it is having her kids return home during the coronavirus pandemic.

“It was lovely… first of all, I’m a bit of a homebody anyway. I love my four walls. There’s things I can do for hours in my house and I’m very complacent, very happy,” Zeta-Jones said.

The mother of two added, “But Michael and I were kind of early empty-nesters, because our son Dylan is off at college and our daughter, Carys, goes to school in Europe. So all of a sudden they descended on back into our home and it was just wonderful. It was just breakfast, lunch and dinner all together.”

Zeta-Jones has two children with Michael Douglas, 17-year-old daughter Carys and 19-year-old son Dylan. She joked that her son was surprised at how well the family was handling life together.

“Supposedly… we’ve been much better than a lot of his friends’ families,” the actress said. “He said, ‘Mom, you have no idea. James is not talking to his dad, he’s not talking to his mom.’ And I said, ‘Well, we’re doing pretty well.’”

She added, “The one bad thing about it is that my mom lives in Britain, so I have yet to see her because I’ve been quarantining out of the state so that I could pick up my daughter. Now I’m looking forward to seeing my mom. But we’ve been very well and I thank God that we’ve been healthy throughout.”