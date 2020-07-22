Broadway Star Nick Cordero’s One Man Show To Be Released Posthumously

Late Broadway star Nick Cordero’s one man show will be released on his birthday.

His wife Amanda Kloots announced the news in an Instagram post with the caption: “Exciting news! Thanks to our friend @michaeljmoritz – Nick’s one man show he created last April @54below is being released by @bwayrecords with pre-sale starting today.”

She further added, “Nick would be absolutely thrilled to hear this news. I’ve never seen my husband work so hard on something and be so nervous to perform. I was so proud of him and absolutely loved watching him onstage these two nights.”

The news of Cordero’s death came earlier this month after a lengthy hospitalization and complications with COVID-19. Various stars have come out to express their condolences and grief, among them “Scrubs” star Zach Braff, singer Sara Bareilles, actress Viola Davis and others.

The album is slated for release on Sept. 17.