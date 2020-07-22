Adam DeVine Is Piranha Bait In ‘Bad Ideas’ Quibi Trailer

Adam DeVine has some truly “Bad Ideas” and he is inviting some of his famous friends along for the chaos.

Quibi has released a new trailer for the miniseries starring “Pitch Perfect” alum DeVine. The comedian drags along the likes of Rebel Wilson, Thomas Middleditch, Anders Holm and “CJ” Lana Perry through acts of hilarious danger in the sneak peek.

One scene in the teaser shows DeVine strap on meat shorts and leap into piranha-infested waters. Basically, he is human chum. Scorching hot chilli peppers and real-life snakes on a plane are fair game too.

“Bad Ideas With Adam DeVine” premieres Monday, July 27 on Quibi.