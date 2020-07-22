Dave Grohl Takes A Stand In Debate About Reopening Schools In New Op-Ed: ‘In Defense Of Our Teachers’

Dave Grohl is speaking up on behalf of teachers.

In a recently released op-ed for The Atlantic called “In Defense of Our Teachers”, the Foo Fighters frontman joined in on the debate over whether schools should reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic. With his mother being a teacher, Grohl outlined some of the challenges she faced.

“As a single mother of two, she tirelessly devoted her life to the service of others, both at home and at work,” he said. “From rising before dawn to ensure that my sister and I were bathed, dressed, and fed in time to catch the bus to grading papers well into the night, long after her dinner had gone cold, she rarely had a moment to herself.”

RELATED: Dave Grohl Talks About ‘Hiding From The World’ After Kurt Cobain Died

As a result, Grohl said he has come to notice the special bond teachers share: “There aren’t too many people who truly understand their unique challenges–challenges that go far beyond just pen and paper. Today, those challenges could mean life or death for some.”

The rocker’s mom also provided a list of some of the challenges educators would face if schools reopen during the coronavirus pandemic, including: “Masks and distancing, temperature checks, crowded busing, crowded hallways, sports, air-conditioning systems, lunchrooms, public restrooms, janitorial staff.”

RELATED: Dave Grohl, Elvis Costello And Paul McCartney Team Up For ‘When The Saints Go Marching In’

Grohl ended his essay by saying that every teacher deserves a plan because they always have to have one ready for their classrooms.

He finished: “America’s teachers are caught in a trap, set by indecisive and conflicting sectors of failed leadership that have never been in their position and can’t possibly relate to the unique challenges they face. I wouldn’t trust the U.S. secretary of percussion to tell me how to play ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’ if they had never sat behind a drum set, so why should any teacher trust Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos to tell them how to teach, without her ever having sat at the head of a class? (Maybe she should switch to the drums.)”

You can read the full op-ed here or you can listen to the spoken-word version up top.