Jeremy Strong ‘Begged’ Aaron Sorkin To Tear Gas Him For New Netflix Film

Jeremy Strong really went for it while prepping for Aaron Sorkin’s upcoming Netflix film.

During an interview with Vanity Fair, Sorkin opened up about his process for the upcoming film, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”, revealing the “Succession” actor had some strange methods.

The flick follows a group of anti-Vietnam protestors who were brutally assaulted by the police and the National Guard during the 1968 Democratic Convention. To make the film has true as possible, Sorkin used former police officers to add to the realism.

While filming the riot scenes on location in Grant Park, Sorkin says Strong insisted one of the Chicago cops to hurl him to the ground before every take.

“Jeremy begged me to spray him with real tear gas,” Sorkin added.

“The Trial of the Chicago 7” arrives on Netflix on Oct. 16, 2020.