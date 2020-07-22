Princess Beatrice Walks Down The Aisle In The Queen’s Vintage Dress

Princess Beatrice wore a familiar dress for her wedding day.

In a last-minute request, the Princess asked her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, to lend her a dress for the ceremony, which was crafted by Norman Hartnell.

The Queen was all too happy to agree to the request as “it was touching for both of them,” a friend told People.

The wedding to Italian property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi almost didn’t happen. It was originally scheduled for a May 4 date but had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The U.K. government, however, lifted wedding restrictions on July 4 and the wedding was back on track.

Photo: Benjamin Wheeler/AP, PA Images/Getty

“Beatrice was so excited about it all, and I think they just jumped at the chance when the ban was removed,” the friend added. “They were both desperate for it to happen. They wanted everything to be very classic and elegant; small but refined. It felt romantic and lovely.”

The dress was not the only familiar item the Princess wore. She completed her look with the same tiara her grandmother used for her wedding in 1947.

Photo: Benjamin Wheeler/AP, Topical Press Agency/Getty

The happy couple plans to remain in London where they currently reside.