Dwyane Wade, Carmelo Anthony And Chris Paul Launch Fund For The Black Community

Some of the NBA’s biggest starts are getting together to help support the Black community.

On Wednesday, Dwyane Wade, Carmelo Anthony and Chris Paul launched their new Social Change Fund to address issues affecting Black people.

RELATED: Dwyane Wade And Gabrielle Union Share Sweet Birthday Wishes For Daughter Zaya

“Our mission is to address social and economic justice issues facing Black communities and break down the discriminatory barriers to success,” Paul told The Hollywood Reporter. “The Social Change Fund will help advance racial equality and opportunity.”

Wade added, “The magnitude of racial inequality is staggering with Black lives socially, politically and economically marginalized. We are committed to supporting organizations that directly represent and benefit the Black community with the Social Change Fund. Our goal is to create a pathway for inclusion and success by deploying the necessary funds and resources to invest in long-term change.”

RELATED: Dwyane Wade Defends Gabrielle Union’s Discrimination Complaint, Reveals Their Family Was Stalked After Her Initial Statement

The Social Change Fund will also address issues of voting and civic engagement, as well as education, housing and more.

The trio are also partnering with CAA, Goldman Sachs, Laureus sport for Good USA and Beyond Meat to fund the project.