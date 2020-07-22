Check Out The Trailer For The New ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Docuseries ‘Vegas Revue’

If you thought this year’s Drag Race deluge would dry up once “RuPaul’s Drag Race” season 12, “RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race”, “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 5″ and “Canada’s Drag Race” had aired their final episodes, then you don’t know RuPaul.

Set to debut on VH1 in August, the six-episode docuseries “RuPaul’s Drag Race: Vegas Revue” will follow legendary alumni Asia O’Hara, Derrick Barry, Kameron Michaels, Naomi Smalls, Vanessa “Vanjie” Mateo and Yvie Oddly as they set up shop on the strip for the “RuPaul’s Drag Race Live!” residency.

Judging from the first teaser, “Vegas Revue” will be full of stunts and shenanigans, hot-and-heavy makeouts and just a little bit of backstage melodrama: “All of drag is depending on us to turn it out,” Asia O’Hara says. Watch the first look below.

As for “RuPaul’s Drag Race Live!” itself, the show was put on pause due to the coronavirus pandemic, with Yvie recently telling ET the queens are “in talks” about returning to the stage but that no one wants to jump the gun.

“As it stands, we’re hoping and praying that we can get back on stages and be out there to entertain people,” she said. “But the number one priority is that we’re doing it at a time that’s safe… We want to make sure we’re making the world a little bit better and not the other way around.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race: Vegas Revue” premieres Aug. 21 at 8 p.m. on VH1.

