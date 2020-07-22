Tori Kelly Announces New EP ‘Solitude’ With An Acoustic Cover Of Drake’s ‘Time Flies’

Tori Kelly is proving once again just how versatile she is.

On Wednesday, the singer announced that she’ll be dropping a new EP called Solitude on August 14, including four original songs and one cover. A largely DIY album, the five-song set was put together during quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic.

To introduce her latest creation, Kelly released a video for the EP’s cover song, which an acoustic version of Drake’s “Time Flies”, one of the highlights from his Dark Lane Demo Tapes.

“I’ve never been more thankful for my home studio than I have during this season of being quarantined,” she said to Idolator. “In some ways, it felt like I was going back to my roots, when I would be in my room, making songs and posting covers on YouTube. A lot of change has happened since my last album, so it felt great to just freely write what was on my heart and be inspired by different stories. I had so much fun creating this EP and I’m excited to share this new chapter of my music.”

This is not the first time Kelly has dabbled in different genres. She has previously dropped a gospel, pop, R&B/soul album.

You can catch her video for “Time Flies” up top.